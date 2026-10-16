The love story of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who also celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2026, intricately connects to the past relationships of Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan. Karisma Kapoor was once engaged to Abhishek Bachchan in 2002, while Aishwarya Rai had a high-profile relationship with Salman Khan.

In a fascinating turn of events that continues to capture public interest, the alleged former partners of two prominent Bollywood figures, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan, have since married each other. This intricate web of relationships culminated in the marriage of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, whose love story began after their respective past high-profile relationships.

The story involves past engagements and significant relationships that unfolded over several years, eventually leading to one of Bollywood's most celebrated unions.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's Engagement

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's relationship was once a major talking point in Bollywood. They reportedly dated for five years and announced their engagement in 2002 during Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebrations.

However, the engagement was called off just a few months later in early 2003. While neither family publicly disclosed the exact reasons, reports cited family disagreements and career concerns as contributing factors.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Past Relationship

Separately, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship garnered significant media attention in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their romance became known in 1999 during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The relationship was widely publicised but eventually ended around 2001-2002. Aishwarya Rai publicly confirmed their breakup in September 2002, with reports detailing difficulties and disagreements.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Love Story and Marriage Timeline

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's journey began with a professional acquaintance, a common starting point in the film industry. They first met on the sets of the film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000. This initial collaboration fostered a professional rapport. Their friendship subsequently deepened through further cinematic projects, notably Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003, where their on-screen chemistry reportedly mirrored a growing comfort and understanding off-screen.

The transition from friendship to romance began to crystallise by 2006. While filming J.P. Dutta's historical drama Umrao Jaan, both actors spent significant time together, leading Abhishek to develop profound romantic feelings for Aishwarya. This burgeoning connection intensified during the demanding back-to-back productions of Dhoom 2 and Mani Ratnam's critically acclaimed Guru around the same period. It was during these collaborations that their bond solidified, evolving from professional respect into deep affection. Following the successful premiere of "Guru" in New York in January 2007, Abhishek made a spontaneous and heartfelt proposal to Aishwarya. This cinematic moment, reportedly involving a prop ring from the set of "Guru" that Abhishek used for the proposal, quickly became iconic. The couple's engagement was officially announced to immense public fanfare on January 14, 2007, signalling the union of two of Bollywood's most influential families.

Just a few months later, on April 20, 2007, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged vows in a private yet grand ceremony at the Bachchan family residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai. Despite the intimate nature of the event, it garnered unprecedented media attention, being dubbed the "wedding of the decade" and symbolizing a significant moment in Indian popular culture. The couple's life together further blossomed with the birth of their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011, who has since become a fixture in their public life. Aishwarya and Abhishek have continued to be a prominent and admired couple, often making joint appearances that showcase their enduring partnership. They recently marked their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2026, a testament to their enduring love story.