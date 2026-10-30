Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been directed by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to appear as a prosecution witness on November 2 in the high-profile Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora Fatehi Summoned in Extortion Case

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been summoned to appear before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The court has directed her to appear on November 2. Fatehi is listed as witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.

Details of the Extortion Investigation

The case relates to allegations that Chandrashekhar, while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Actor's Involvement and Statements

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the EOW in connection with her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paulose. Police had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC and subsequently named her as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet. The actor had told investigators that her interaction with Chandrashekhar was through his wife. She had also been questioned about an event she attended in Chennai in December 2020. (ANI)

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