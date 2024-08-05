Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya recently returned to Mumbai from a New York holiday, sparking media interest due to Abhishek Bachchan's recent social media activity involving a divorce-related post

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya recently returned to Mumbai after a vacation in New York, during which Abhishek Bachchan was absent. Their arrival sparked interest as it came shortly after Abhishek's social media activity, which included liking a post about divorce. This incident led to widespread speculation about the couple's relationship status.

    Upon their return, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were photographed at Mumbai airport, with Aishwarya's radiant appearance drawing significant attention. The actress, known for her grace, was seen in an elegant black ensemble complemented by striking red lipstick. Aaradhya was dressed casually in a lavender sweatshirt and black pants, smiling at the cameras as her mother held her arm.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan meets fans on Sunday morning with grandson Agastya Nanda; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Aishwarya’s recent public appearances, including her solo attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, further fueled rumors. At these events, Aishwarya stood out in a stunning black suit adorned with vibrant embroidery, paired with traditional jewelry.

    The speculation about the couple's relationship was intensified by Abhishek’s social media actions, but neither he nor Aishwarya has addressed these rumors publicly. It has been suggested that Abhishek's like on the divorce post might be linked to a close friend rather than any personal discord. However, no official statement has been provided to clarify the situation.

