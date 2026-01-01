CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show at the Sabarmati Riverfront. Themed 'Bharat Ek Gatha', the show showcases India's diverse culture and runs until January 22, featuring various floral sculptures.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated the 14th edition of Ahmedabad International Flower Show at the Sabarmati Riverfront, coinciding with New Year 2026 celebrations. The 14th edition of the show, themed 'Bharat Ek Gatha', showcases India's rich and diverse culture and runs until 22 January.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister and OTHER dignitaries visited various zones of the flower show and viewed its key attractions, including floral sculptures. The Chief Minister also unveiled a sculpture themed on Women Empowerment, while the world's largest floral artwork honouring Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to national unity has been created for the Guinness Book of World Records and a special creation on Diwali, recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, emerged as major highlights.

Notably, the exhibition zones showcase different facets of India, from ancient knowledge and vibrant festivals to artistic excellence and modern development, allowing visitors to experience India's journey from the past to the present and the spirit of 'Unity in Diversity'.

Additionally, special audio guides have been developed. By scanning QR codes placed at various locations throughout the flower show, visitors can access detailed information about the flowers, sculptures, and different zones.

In addition, souvenir shops, nurseries, child care units, and food stalls will serve as major attractions.

The flower show has been organised with public participation and the active support of several independent corporate and government entities.

The inauguration was also attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain; MLAs of Ahmedabad Amit Thakar, Jitu Patel, and Harshad Patel; Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel; Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani; Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani; along with office-bearers and officials of the Municipal Corporation, representatives of corporate entities, and a large number of citizens.

Key attractions of the International Flower Show-2026

- The Shashvat Bharat Zone highlighting India's mythological heritage and the 30-metre-wide floral mandala are key attractions of the flower show.

- Achievements in high-speed rail, renewable energy, sports, space technology, and education have been showcased through floral displays.

The Ahmedabad Flower Show-2026 beautifully blends Indian culture with the beauty of nature, drawing nature and culture enthusiasts from across the country. Beyond floral artistry, the festival creates lasting impressions of human creativity and promotes environmental awareness, sustainability, biodiversity, and eco-friendly systems of Ahmedabad city, encouraging citizens to actively participate in the conservation of culture and nature, read an official press note.

A Journey Through Themed Zones

The flower show begins with a grand entrance featuring two large floral lions symbolising India's courage and pride, followed by a lotus fountain in the entrance zone that reflects national pride and sets the tone for the exhibition.

Indian Festivals and Children's Zone

A special zone dedicated to various Indian festivals has also been prepared in the exhibition. Here, through floral art, the message of light and hope of Diwali, the colours and joy of Holi, the traditional grace of Onam and the rhythmic celebrations of Bihu will be brought to life. This zone will highlight India's cultural diversity and further strengthen the spirit of unity.

Along with this, a special colourful and joyful zone has also been created for children, where a world of entertainment and imagination will be created for them through cartoon characters.

Mythology, Dance and Heritage

The 'Shashvat Bharat' zone showcasing India's mythological heritage will also be a major attraction of the flower show. In this spiritually rich zone, mythological episodes such as Samudra Manthan, Gita Saar, Govardhan Leela, descent of Ganga and Ram Setu have been artistically recreated through floral sculptures, connecting visitors with India's ancient cultural narratives.

Along with this, a zone dedicated to Indian classical and folk dance traditions will present the grace of dance forms such as Kuchipudi, Bhangra, Garba and Kathakali. At the centre of this zone, the idol of Lord Nataraja will symbolise India's artistic richness, continuity of tradition and the universal language of rhythm.

'Achievements of India' Zone

The 'Achievements of India' zone highlights modern India's progress through floral displays depicting high-speed rail, renewable energy, sports achievements, space technology and excellence in education. The zone reflects a balanced development between India's rich heritage with future-focused innovation.

National Unity and Guinness Record Attempt

A major focal point of the exhibition will be "the symbolic zone of national unity, featuring a magnificent floral mandala of 30-metre diameter and the world's largest floral artwork of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel." This display, honouring the contribution of Sardar Patel, known as the Iron Man of India, towards national unity, has been prepared to set a Guinness World Record.

Sustainable Measures

Under Flower Show-2026, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has installed a sprinkling irrigation network system over an area of 10,524 sq. metres at the event ground on the Sabarmati Riverfront for the maintenance of seasonal plants installed for display, instead of traditional watering methods such as tractors or pipes.

Ticket rates and timings

For visitors, the entry fee from Monday to Friday will be Rs. 80/-, and on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays the entry fee will be Rs. 100/-.

Further, free entry will be available on all days for divyangs, soldiers, children aged 12 years or below, and students of schools run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

For students of schools other than AMC schools, the entry fee will be Rs. 10/- from Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Additionally, for visitors, a prime time slot entry fee of Rs. 500/- will apply from 8 to 9 am and from 10 to 11 pm. (ANI)