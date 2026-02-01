Ahan Shetty posted a photo dump on Instagram, sharing a glimpse into his month with the 'Border 2' cast and father Suniel Shetty. The post also highlights the success of 'Border 2', which has reportedly crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Ahan Shetty is keeping his fans in the loop with his latest updates. And, yet again, Ahan shared a photo dump, giving us a sneak peek into his life over the past month. On Wednesday, Ahan posted pictures of his last month on Instagram and captioned it, "What a month it's been." From work commitments to personal moments, Ahan's posts have been a treat for his followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUVZaUIk-3a/?img_index=1 The album featured Border 2 cast, his father Suniel Shetty and his friends. One of the click shows, Ahan was gathered with his fans and clicking selfies from the car. Suniel reacted to the post and dropped an evil eye and heart emoji in the comment section. As soon as he dropped the post, fans showered love and blessing on Ahan's post in the comment section.

About Border 2

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Released on January 23, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within six days. So far, the film has collected Rs 257.50 crore in India.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.