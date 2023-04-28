Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets

    Tollywood movie star Akhil Akkineni delivers another powerful performance. Agent released today (April 28) amid much fanfare. Find out what the fans think.

    Agent movie review: Is Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty's spy action thriller worth watching? Read this before buying tickets
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Akhil Akkineni's latest film Agent is one of the much-awaited films in Tollywood. Agent was released on Friday (April 28) to great acclaim. The video depicts superstar Akhil in an action-packed persona, and fans believe he is a 'one-man show' that he dominates.

    Fans of the celebrity adorned the streets with life-size posters of Akhil Akkineni and packed the theatres to see the flick. The clip, which showed Akhil clutching a machine pistol and looking vicious, also piqued viewers' interest.

    Agent also stars Dino Morea as the adversary, and Urvashi Rautela appears in a song. A fan praised Akhil Akkineni and the film, writing, "The movie Agent is blockbuster and Akhil performance in action is excellent and fantastic." "Akhil is extraordinary in this movie and can see his hard work and dedication in action sequences and comedy scenes, cinematography and BGM are main highlights of the movie," commented another. Surendra Reddy follows up SyeRaa with another hit."

    Agent Storyline
    Agent is the account of three RAW agents, Rikki, The God, and Colonel Mahadev, as written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Colonel Mahadev (played by Mammootty) trains two agents who are valuable assets to the department. However, one of them is harmed by the system and seeks vengeance.

    The other spy is then tasked with bringing him down. Agent has created a good impression on fans and film aficionados when the directors unveiled the film's theatrical trailer. The aesthetics, VFX, cinematography, colour scheme, and Akhil's makeover with a chiselled figure have raised the bar for Agent. 

    About the movie Agent
    Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Surender Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi previously appeared in Kick and Race Gurram. At the box office, the film competed with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. 

    Except for one song, which George C Williams canned, the film's cinematography was handled by Raool Ellore. Navin Nooli was the Agent's Editor. Except for one song, which was tuned by Bheems Ceciroleo, Hiphop Tamizha wrote the film's background score and tunes. The film was produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the name of AK Entertainment in collaboration with Surender 2 Cinema.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
