After creative differences with director Ravi Arasu, Vishal has stepped in to direct his upcoming action thriller Magudam. Fans are eager to see how the film shapes up under his directorial vision

Reports indicate that during the production of Magudam, Vishal and Ravi Arasu had creative differences. To prevent any delays or ensure the timely completion of the film, Vishal took over as the director. Ramesh Bala, an insider of the industry, confirmed the news in a post in which he showed Vishal directing actively on the set.

Vishal Takes Charge of Magudam After Parting Ways With Ravi Arasu

This is not the first time Vishal has directed.

The last time he directed, it was Thupparivalan 2, which he took on after having parted with Mysskin; news on that project has all gone quiet.

Magudam is an action-packed gangster drama in which Vishal portrays multiple avatars. Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, and Yogi Babu play key roles in the film. G.V. Prakash Kumar composes the film's music. The first-look poster of the film, released earlier this year, had Vishal in three looks and created a huge buzz among fans.