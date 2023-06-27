Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Sidhu Moose Wala, gangster Goldy Brar admits next target is Salman Khan

    Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar has given an open threat to Salman Khan after admitting to killing renowned Indian singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The gangster confessed to killing Sidhu Moose Wala for some personal reasons.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Punjabi rapper on singer Sidhu Mosse Wala was shot dead on 29th May 2022 in his village Mansa. Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar was allegedly the mastermind of the murder. Sidhu had a massive fanbase who are still grieving his death. A year after his assassination, Goldy Brar confessed to killing him. The next person said to be his target is a global icon and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In an interview, the gangster publicly acknowledged that he would kill Salman Khan and all his enemies. He also shared about his attempts to kill Salman Khan will continue until they kill him.

    Earlier reports suggested that Lawrence Bishnoi killed Sidhu Moose Wala. However, the truth was something else until Goldy Brar confirmed it. In an interview with a leading Indian television news portal, the gangster confessed to killing the Punjabi singer for personal reasons. According to him, Sidhu was a really egoistic person and misused political and monetary power. Hence Brar’s gang wanted to teach him a fitting lesson and then they taught one.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by khushal__01 (@k.sandhu___0)

    Goldy Brar admitted that there is no doubt that they will kill Salman Khan as he is their next target. In fact, they will continue their attempts on all their enemies as long as they are alive. He said that they will try and try until they succeed. When they do, people will get to know them. Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier stated that killing Salman Khan is his life goal. In April 2023, after receiving a death threat, the actor’s team filed a complaint. Mumbai Police issued a LOC against an Indian student claiming that he sent the email.

    Goldy Brar got listed in Canada's top 25 most-wanted fugitives and criminals list last month. Recently, rapper-singer Honey Singh also received a death threat voice note. He immediately filed a complaint at Delhi police headquarter. His manager received a voice note from Goldy Brar. Honey Singh also claimed that he is scared.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
