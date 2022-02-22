After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note

Last week Shilpa Shetty lost her beloved pet, Princess. The actress was upset and sad as her pet dog passed away after 12-long-years. She shared some pictures of her dog and shared a note that reads,” My first baby… my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge💔🐾🌈 Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years”

Now, Sidharth Malhotra's pet Oscar (Boxer) passed away due to kidney failure; he was not keeping well for a long time. The actor penned down a long note. Oscar was with Sidharth for a long time, more than 11 years and was like a companion in Mumbai. The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani also mourned the loss.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.”

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video

Sidharth is one of the celebs who treats his fans with cute photos of his dog Oscar. Many celebrities Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, also commented ‘RIP Oscar’. Fans also dropped heart emojis.

A source close to the actor told us that Sidharth and Kiara Advani are heartbroken over the actor's pet loss. The couple took Oscar's body to Lower Parel for the cremation they were close to Oscar.

