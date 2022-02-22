  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note

    Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote a heartbreaking note as his pet Oscar passed away; celebs mourn his demise

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last week Shilpa Shetty lost her beloved pet, Princess. The actress was upset and sad as her pet dog passed away after 12-long-years. She shared some pictures of her dog and shared a note that reads,” My first baby… my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge💔🐾🌈 Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years”

    Now, Sidharth Malhotra's pet Oscar (Boxer) passed away due to kidney failure; he was not keeping well for a long time. The actor penned down a long note. Oscar was with Sidharth for a long time, more than 11 years and was like a companion in Mumbai. The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani also mourned the loss. 

    Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.”

    Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video

    Sidharth is one of the celebs who treats his fans with cute photos of his dog Oscar. Many celebrities Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, also commented ‘RIP Oscar’. Fans also dropped heart emojis.

    A source close to the actor told us that Sidharth and Kiara Advani are heartbroken over the actor's pet loss. The couple took Oscar's body to Lower Parel for the cremation they were close to Oscar.
     

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he is not fraud says Netflix movie not made on facts drb

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he’s not fraud; says Netflix movie not made on facts

    The journey of musician Mohit Modanwal will press you to heed the path of passion

    The journey of musician Mohit Modanwal will press you to heed the path of passion

    Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi faces legal trouble Kamathipura residents move Bombay High Court drb

    Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi faces legal trouble; Kamathipura residents move Bombay High Court

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra? drb

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

    Hollywood Britney Spears conservatorship battle to now make it a tell memoir drb

    Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle to now make it a tell-memoir?

    Recent Stories

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he is not fraud says Netflix movie not made on facts drb

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he’s not fraud; says Netflix movie not made on facts

    Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun says UK minister Boris Johnson chairs emergency meeting gcw

    Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun, says UK minister; Boris Johnson chairs emergency meeting

    The journey of musician Mohit Modanwal will press you to heed the path of passion

    The journey of musician Mohit Modanwal will press you to heed the path of passion

    Manipur Election 2022 PM Modi receives warm welcome calls it precious moments gcw

    Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi receives warm welcome, calls it 'precious moments'

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kangana Ranaut, 6 celebs who perform Shiva pooja RCB

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kangana Ranaut, 6 celebs who perform Shiva pooja

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon
    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Icon