    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues

    Vicky Jain mocks Abhishek Kumar by saying that Samarth is twenty times wiser than him and that Isha Malviya (Abhishek's ex-girlfriend) is the luckiest girl in the world to have him.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 7:32 AM IST

    The new Bigg Boss episode begins with Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain bickering in the house, calling each other phony and exaggerated. The other housemates are merely spectators to the brawl, and the two are seen yelling at each other. Vicky mocks Abhishek by saying that Samarth is twenty times wiser than him and that Isha Malviya is the luckiest girl in the world to have him. When Neil tells Abhishek that they don't have a friendship, he tells Vicky to handle his connections.

    Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar fight

    Vicky clarifies that they were discussing Anurag, and as a result, Neil and Vicky argue. Mannara storms out of the room, claiming that they have only added to the tension in the house. Vicky denies being friends with Arun. Vicky is seen chatting to Isha about Abhishek's behavior after the incident.

    Ankita is seen motivating Munawar, and Anurag goes to Mannara to settle things, but she says she would keep the friendship outside the house because she can't trust him in the game. Isha, according to Rinku, takes advantage of Abhishek's hyperactivity and his clashes with Vicky. 

    Aishwarya says that after being praised by Salman Khan, she has gotten overconfident. Later that night, Mannara tells Munavar about her chat with Anurag, and he feels compelled to intervene to be safe in the nominations. Khanazadi and Isha talk about Abhishek's violent personality and occurrences with Isha. Rinku mentions Ankita's impersonation in front of Munavar and Mannara. She also states that she does not respond negatively, which is unusual.

