    After Hema Committee in Mollywood, actor Ritabhari urges Bengal CM for sexual harassment probe in Tollywood

    Actor Ritabhari Chakraborty wrote a lengthy post on Facebook, naming Mamata Banerjee and requesting a thorough investigation into sexual harassment claims in the Bengali film industry. 

    After Hema Committee in Mollywood, actor Ritabhari urges Bengal CM for sexual harassment probe in Tollywood RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 5:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty wrote a lengthy Facebook post seeking a complete inquiry into sexual harassment instances in the Bengali film industry. In the message, she stated that she and many of her colleagues have had traumatic experiences at the hands of powerful actors and filmmakers in the business, and that the government should endeavour to establish a Hema Committee-style institution in the Bengali film industry as well.

    Ritabhari is a well-known name in Bengali film. In her tweet, she tagged Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and called for a thorough investigation into sexual harassment instances. She did not identify anybody in the article, but she did say that many of these perpetrators had shamefully participated in rallies against a doctor's rape and murder at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

    A part of her Facebook post read, "The Hema Commission report exposing the sexual assaults in the Malayalam film industry has left me thinking why is Bengali film industry not taking similar steps? So many reports that came up are similar to experiences i had or some actress i know did. The hero/producer/directors with such filthy mind and behavior continue to work without facing any consequences of their actions and even seen holding candles for the RG Kar victim as if they think of women as anything better than flesh (sic)."

    The star encouraged other women in the profession to speak up. She emphasised the risks of speaking out against sexual assault and stated that it is past time for women to cease being silent. "Lets unmask these predators. I am calling my fellow actresses to stand against these monsters. I know you are scared of losing your part or never been cast as most of these men are influential. But how long do we stay quiet? (sic)," the note further read.

    Ritabhari tagged the official social media handle of Mamata Banerjee, asking a probe. "Do we have no responsibility towards the young actresses that come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a sugar coated brothel. @mamataofficial we want a similar investigation, report and reform (sic)," she concluded.

    The actress has appeared in several Bengali films, including 'Chotushkone' (2014), 'Once Upon a Time in Kolkata' (2014), 'Bawal' (2015), and 'Fatafati' (2022).

    Earlier last month, prominent Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused Malayalam director Ranjith of sexual abuse. She also said that many Bengali directors and actresses are predators, yet she was not harassed there.  

