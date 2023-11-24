Adrishya Jalakangal Review: Is Tovino Thomas' movie worth watching? Read

The Malayalam movie Adrishya Jalakangal has been released in theatres today. The movie is directed by Biju Damodaran. The movie stars Tovino Thomas in the lead roleMeanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

The Malayalam movie Adrishya Jalakangal was released in theatres today. The movie is directed by Biju Damodaran. The movie is getting positive responses from the audience. The movie was censored with a U/A certificate on November 24. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

"Adrishya Jalakangal" is an anti-war film featuring a layered structure and a surrealistic treatment. The setting takes place in an imaginary space, contributing to the film's unique narrative. Biju emphasized that the script is socially driven, delving into various aspects and elements of society associated with the concept of war. The movie is a combination of thriller, horror, and war drama.

Meanwhile, the film, Adrishya Jalakangal, has garnered immense praise from both critics and cinephiles, earning the distinction of being the first Malayalam film to enter the official competition segment of the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (TBNFF). It stands as the sole India's entry in this year's festival, which took place from November 3 to 19.

The captivating music of the film is composed by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. The stellar cast includes Indrans and Nimisha Sajayan, adding depth to the cinematic experience. Jayashree Lakshminarayan serves as the associate producer, while Chris Jerome and Anindhya Das Gupta hold the roles of executive producers.

Flavin S Shiva, the film's associate director, led a team of assistant directors, including Arvind Raj VS, Anjumol M, Madhumita R, and Siddharth KP. The VFX for the film was handled by Yes Studios and DI Vista Obscura Entertainment.

Pramod Thomas is credited for sound mixing, while Ajay Atat managed sound design and sync sound recording. Engandiyur Chandrasekaran and Marie Nobre contributed lyrics, sung by Job Kurian and Marie Nobre. Davis Manuel served as the film's editor and chief associate director. Yadu Radhakrishnan served as the D.O.P., with Dilip Das overseeing production design. Pattanam Shah handled makeup, and Arvind KR designed the costumes. Anoop Chacko captured the stills, and Eldo Selvaraj worked as the line producer.