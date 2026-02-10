The Maharashtra Congress criticised singer Adnan Sami for meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, labelling it 'anti-national' due to his father's past as a Pakistani pilot. Sami, who attended an RSS event, hit back at the criticism online.

The Maharashtra Congress, on Monday, criticised the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat after he was seen sharing a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami, alleging that it was "anti-national". The singer was among several celebrities who attended a two-day event in Mumbai over the weekend to mark the RSS centenary. The event, which also featured actors Rupali Ganguly and Shilpa Shetty and producer Ramesh Taurani, prompted sharp political reactions online.

Adnan Sami Hits Back at Opposition

Hours after the criticism, the musician hit back at the Opposition leaders over his interaction with the RSS chief. In a post on X, Sami began his note with: "My dear respected fellow patriots from the Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra), it would not be fair to blame you for the tragic partition, which your forefathers were responsible for, as you cannot be held accountable for their deeds."

The singer also commented on how nations change and how people must accept reality and move on. Using the words "move on" and "legitimate nation," he added, "Regardless, today you acknowledge Pakistan as a legitimate nation despite this. It was once India and is now Pakistan... Therefore, once a legitimate conversion has taken place legally and as per procedure, you accept it and move on. Any doubt? Similarly, kindly move on..."

'Your Fingering is Completely Wrong': Sami to Raut

Responding to the Maharashtra Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's comment, Sami said, "And my dear Sanjay (@rautsanjay61), it would be extremely wrong of me to blame your beloved father for the atrocious manner in which you play the harmonium. Your fingering is completely wrong and misplaced! I will be happy to teach you! I'm not a politician, I'm a musician who spreads love through his songs and, therefore, will love everyone who gives me love. I love you all too... Try love next time... That's all! Jai Hind & Jai Maharashtra!" he concluded.

The Posts That Sparked the Row

Mr Dear respected fellow patriots from the Maharashtra Congress ( @INCMaharashtra), It would not be fair on you if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds. Regardless, today… — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 9, 2026

The remarks came after Adnan posted pictures from the lunch with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday and praised him. In his post, he wrote, "Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul..."

Minutes into the post, the Maharashtra Congress took to their X account, raising questions about Adnan's background. They wrote: "Adnan Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force who destroyed the Pathankot air base during the 1965 war. Today, Mohan Bhagwat is enjoying a meal with him. RSS = anti-national."

अदनान सामीचे वडील, अर्शद सामी खान हे पाकिस्तानी हवाई दलाचे पायलट होते ज्यांनी १९६५ च्या युद्धात पठाणकोट हवाई तळ उद्ध्वस्त केला होता. आज मोहन भागवत त्याच्यासोबत जेवणाचा आस्वाद घेत आहेत. आरएसएस = देश द्रोही.#देशद्रोही_भाजपा #RSS https://t.co/AOgxoaDqXi — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) February 8, 2026

