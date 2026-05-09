Singer Adnan Sami's dramatic new look has gone viral on social media. The image, shared on Instagram, shows him in a cinematic, traditionally styled avatar, sparking praise from fans and speculation about a new project in the works.

Iconic singer-composer Adnan Sami has grabbed attention on social media after unveiling his dramatic new look that has left fans intrigued and impressed. The singer recently shared a striking image on his Instagram account, showcasing himself in a bold and visually distinct avatar that quickly went viral among fans and followers.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

Fan reactions to cinematic transformation

In the image, Sami is seen dressed in an intricately layered traditional outfit paired with statement jewellery, bold rings, tattoos and expressive eye detailing. The overall styling blended vintage aesthetics with a contemporary edge, looking cinematic and theatrical.

Fans across social media platforms were quick to react to the transformation, praising the singer's experimental style and strong screen presence. One of the social media users wrote, "Unbelievable", while another commented, "Epic overall" Several users dropped heart and fire emojis, and others mentioned, "What looking"

Though Sami has not revealed the inspiration or purpose behind the makeover, the image has sparked widespread curiosity online, with fans speculating about a possible new project or creative venture in the works.

A look at Adnan Sami's work and achievements

Talking about his work front and achievements, the ace singer received the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020.

Adnan Sami has sung several hit songs, including 'Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De', 'Tera Chehra', 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao', 'Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob', and 'Kuch Pyar Bhi Kar', among others. (ANI)