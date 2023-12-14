Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aditya Roy kapur confirms not being part of 'Aashiqui 3', says Kartik Aaryan is 'ideal' choice

    Kartik Aaryan is said to be planning a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan for 'Aashiqui 3'. A formal confirmation still awaits for this news.

    Aditya Roy kapur confirms not being part of 'Aashiqui 3', says Kartik Aaryan is 'ideal' choice RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    While Aditya Roy Kapur wowed everyone with his performance in Aashiqui 2, it is believed that Kartik Aaryan will star in the third installment of the franchise. 'The Night Manager' actor appeared on the most recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8' and stated that Kartik is 'ideal' for the role. He also stated that there was no way he could have made a reappearance in Part 3 of Anurag Basu's musical.

    Aditya Roy Kapur on Kartik Aaryan in 'Aashiqui 3'

    Aditya explained that there was no way he could be in the third part as in the second part, his character went for a long swim and did not return. So he feels like it's great that he died in the film and the fact that he cannot return now. "He'll haunt Kartik Aaryan," Karan said jokingly. Aditya responded, "Yeah, he's hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He's the villain."

    Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting

    About 'Aashiqui'

    'Aashiqui', starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, was released in theaters in July 1990. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starred in the film's sequel which was released in April of 2013. Kartik Aaryan has revealed that the third installment of the franchise will be released in September 2022. Kartik Aaryan is said to be planning a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan for 'Aashiqui 3'. A formal confirmation still awaits for this news.

    Professional front

    Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he will be seen in a Dharma production film which will be released on August 15, 2023. 

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe SHG

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward'

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors

    Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama SHG

    Rakshasa Raja poster out: Rana Daggubati's formidable avatar teases high-octane gangster drama

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru; demand BJP MP Pratap Simha's arrest (WATCH) vkp

    Parliament security breach: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru; demand BJP MP Pratap Simha's arrest (WATCH)

    Ignoble misconduct: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien suspended after face-off with Rajya Sabha Chairman AJR

    'Ignoble misconduct': Trinamool's Derek O'Brien suspended after face-off with Rajya Sabha Chairman

    'Her father will kill him...': Mother of Vandiperiyar rape victim burst out at court after verdict rkn

    'Her father will kill him...': Mother of Vandiperiyar rape victim burst out at court after verdict

    football Newcastle Eddie Howe or Manchester United Erik ten Hag - who will be the first managerial casualty snt

    Newcastle's Eddie Howe or Man United's Erik ten Hag - who will be the first managerial casualty?

    Top 7 things world searched about India in 2023 gcw

    Top 7 things world searched about India in 2023

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon