    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting

    Karan Johar stated that most people question his sexual orientation and many discussed his status as a single parent. He angrily said that they bring up his children and that's when things start to become fuc*ing nasty.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Karan Johar lashed out at trolls who shamed him for his sexuality in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan. While speaking with his guests, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the filmmaker lost his cool. Trolls, according to KJo, not only make comments about his children but also accuse his mother of not raising him well. He said that he is constantly sexually shamed and that the netizens say the worst things about him."

    Karan Johar on his sexuality

    The 51-year-old stated that most people question his sexual orientation and many discussed his status as a single parent. He angrily said that they bring up his children and that's when things start to become fuc*ing nasty. The director-producer also mentioned that many blame his mother for not raising him well enough to make that decision correctly. "Who the f**k are you?" the filmmaker wondered.

    Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors

    Karan also stated that his fashion choices are frequently questioned. He contended that there is no end to online negativity, therefore the only alternative is to ignore it. He said, "And, of course, when I'm in fashion, they say things like, You don't have the fu**ing body for it. Why are you wearing this? They body shame you. At the end of the day, you have to develop the thickest skin because they are the ones you have to feel sorry for."

    Professional front

    Karan Johar will produce Siddharth Malhotra's 'Yodha', Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Sara Ali Khan, and 'Rannbhoomi' starring Varun Dhawan. 

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
