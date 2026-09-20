Filmmaker Kunal Kohli praised Salman Khan for his comments on 'Bigg Boss 20' about social media trolling, body-shaming, and paparazzi culture. Kohli supported Khan's stance on the declining etiquette and the need for basic respect for celebrities.

Kunal Kohli Backs Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s comments on social media trolling, body-shaming and paparazzi behaviour during the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ have found support from filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

During the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman spoke about the way celebrities are targeted online over their looks, age and weight. He also questioned the kind of pictures taken by paparazzi and the people who follow and encourage such content. Kunal Kohli shared a video message on X, praising the actor for speaking about social media behaviour and the growing lack of basic courtesy.

Sharing his reaction on X, Kohli wrote, “Salman Khan respect! you Made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta.” Take a look @BeingSalmanKhan respect ✊ you Made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta. pic.twitter.com/v85uyRIskD — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 20, 2026

‘Behaviour Has Declined Beyond Humanitarian Levels’

In his video message, Kohli said Salman had raised important points about the way social media and paparazzi culture have changed over the years. “Salman has just made the most important and the most relevant points on the paparazzi, and the lack of social media etiquette in the last couple of years or decades. Social media has grown but the responsibility, the etiquette, the behaviour has declined beyond humanitarian levels.”

Kohli also spoke about the pictures taken by paparazzi, especially when celebrities are getting out of cars or sitting at public places. He also pointed to the trolling faced by people over changes in their appearance. “The shots that paps take of women getting off cars, sitting on tables, back shots, trolls talking about people who have aged, people who have gained weight, lost weight- it has all gone out of control.”

The Power of Salman's Voice

Talking about Salman’s presence on ‘Bigg Boss 20’, Kohli said the actor’s words had an impact on the contestants, who listened to him while he spoke about the issue. “The points that Salman made- so beautifully, so correctly and with so much authority- that Bigg Boss 20 participants were standing up and listening to him with awe. And that is the power of a personality like Salman. That when he talks, people listen,” he said.

Audience Responsibility

Kohli also spoke about the responsibility of people who view and follow such content online. He said being a public figure should not mean that celebrities lose their right to basic respect and privacy. “You cannot hide under the fact that you are in the public eye, you are going to be faced with all these things. No. I am sorry. There are levels of decency, respectability and basic human courtesy that everyone in society has to follow. And the people who are watching it? You are as bad as the people who are posting it,” he said.

What Salman Khan Said on ‘Bigg Boss 20’

During the episode, Salman also addressed comments about his own weight and appearance. Responding to trolls who said, “Bhai mota hogaya hai,” the actor said, “Karlo na troll, ye lo,” before removing his hat and jacket. He also spoke against body-shaming and comments about people’s age and appearance.

Salman further appeared to speak in support of his friend and actor Katrina Kaif, who had faced online comments about her appearance and weight. ‘Bigg Boss 20’ premiered on September 6, 2026. (ANI)