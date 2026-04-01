Filmmaker Aditya Dhar penned a heartfelt note for 'Dhurandhar' editor Shivkumar V Panicker, calling him a brother and his constant support. Dhar lauded Shiv's genius, loyalty, and his miraculous work on the film under extreme time pressure.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar expressed his gratitude and admiration for Shivkumar V Panicker, describing him as not only the editor of Dhurandhar but also a close friend, brother, and constant support system. Taking to his X handle, Aditya Dhar praised Shiv's talent, instinct, and dedication, highlighting how he played a crucial role in shaping Dhurandhar, especially under extreme time pressure.

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Aditya Dhar's Heartfelt Tribute

Titled "Here's to Shivkumar Panicker", Aditya Dhar wrote, "Some relationships in filmmaking aren't built on a single film, they're built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters the most. Shiv has been that for me and much more. He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant, the kind of person whose loyalty is so absolute, it humbles you. The kind of person who would stand for you, fight for you and if it ever came to it, even lay everything on the line for you."

An Editor with 'Frighteningly Precise' Instinct

"And then there's the genius. Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it's his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise. He doesn't just edit a film, he breathes life into it..."

The 'Miracle' of Dhurandhar

"....With Dhurandhar, what he pulled off feels nothing short of miracle. Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him. And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary. In timelines that were, quite honestly, the craziest I have ever seen. Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in a matter of days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence," he added.

A 'Silent Co-Director'

Aditya Dhar called Panicker a "silent co-director" as he was actively involved in the pre-production, shooting and post-production. "He was there from the very beginning. Like a silent co-director. Through writing. Through prep. Through the chaos of shoot. Through post. Always present. Always thinking. Always pushing the film to be better. He never once allowed the pressure to dilute the work. He never once chose convenience over conviction. He never once stepped back. That integrity, that hunger, that loyalty is rare. And it's something I will carry with me for life," Dhar said.

"The truth is, I don't see myself making a film without him. Not now. Not ever. In many ways, he is my responsibility for life, just as much as he has made every film of mine his own. Some contributions can be measured. And then there are people like Shiv who become a part of your journey in a way that words can never fully capture. Endless love, respect, and gratitude. Dhurandhar will always carry his heartbeat within it," he added.

Dhurandhar's Box Office Success

Along with the long note, the director also shared throwback photos from the sets of Dhurandhar. One of them features a candid photo of Panicker with Ranveer Singh. The Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has been performing very well at the box office, smashing records one after another. The film has received a strong response from moviegoers since its release on March 19.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to 'Dhurandhar' and features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)