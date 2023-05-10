Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush Vs RRR: Prabhas' film beats Ram Charan's RRR; trailer crosses 57.2 million

    Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush is a winner on the Internet. The trailer of Adipurush crosses the views of RRR in less than 24 hours

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 10, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Adipurush has been buzzing since the trailer was released yesterday. As we all know, the public widely criticised the teaser for various reasons. However, Om Raut and his team have made amends with the trailer. 

    Prabhas plays Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki. Sunny Singh plays Lord Hanuman, whereas Saif Ali Khan's role as Ravaan is unknown. Fans believe the craziness would reach new heights after Saif Ali Khan is cast as Ravaan. The actor was also fantastic in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. 

    Adipurush's Hindi trailer easily outperformed RRR's (Hindi) numbers. Adipurush's trailer (in all languages) has 57.2 million views today. This is just the first 24 hours. The BGM, Sharad Kelkar's voice, Prabhas as Lord Ram, and the music and voice of Saif Ali Khan at the conclusion have all been praised by fans. 

    Netizens commended the filmmakers for persevering in the face of harsh criticism and producing a very outstanding trailer. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have expressed their gratitude for participating in this endeavour. During the ceremony, Kriti Sanon even sat on the floor. 

    While the impartial public has mixed feelings about Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram, his followers have praised Om Raut's performance. Hrithik Roshan or Jr NTR would have been a better pick. 

    Based on these numbers, Adipurush appears to be in for a big debut. During the production, there were speculations of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon falling in love. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush will be releasing globally on June 16, 2023.

