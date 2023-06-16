Adipurush Review from USA: Prabhas' fans are going gaga over his latest movie, calling it 'Goosebumps stuff'

Adipurush movie review: Overseas fans of Prabhas and the film Adipurush are sharing their views on Om Raut's latest movie. The Internet is overflowing with positive reviews.

Finally, the big day has arrived, and the magic of Pan-India star Prabhas' enormous blockbuster, Adipurush, has unfurled on the huge silver screen. Om Raut's directed and co-produced film received a resounding reception at the box office following its theatrical premiere in five languages on June 16.

The socio-fantasy film is based on the legendary Ramayana story. Rama sets out to find his stolen wife, Sita, who has been captured and imprisoned in Lanka by Ravanasura. In Hindu mythology, he is also known as Lankesh and is considered an enemy. The clamour and excitement around Adipurush is fairly large and obvious since Adipurush is now a sensation in the country.

Fans of the pan-India actor flooded social media platforms with tweets, comments, and opinions about Adipurush as soon as the film's international premieres began. They couldn't control their enthusiasm and published screen captures of the film, disclosing many such significant pictures, scenes, and sequences from the film, much to the displeasure of other fans waiting for their time to view the epic as soon as possible. Here are some of the viral tweets and Facebook postings regarding Adipurush's theatrical experience.

Also Read: Mango season: Keerthy Suresh shows how to enjoy your favourite fruit

Adipurush Story

The epic tells the narrative of Rama or Raghav, who travels on a life-changing journey from Ayodhya to Lanka to rescue his kidnapped wife Sita as Janaki. He must overthrow the great monarch of Lanka, Ravanasura aka Lankesh, with the assistance of his student Hanuma nicknamed Bajrang. The film is based on Valmiki's legendary account of the same event in the Ramayana, Hindu mythological literature.

Adipurush Cast

Prabhas played Raghava in the film based on the Indian mythical epic Ramayana, while Kriti Sanon played Janaki. Saif Ali Khan portrayed Lankesh, Sunny Singh portrayed Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage portrayed Bajrang, and Vatsal Sheth portrayed Indrajit. Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal also had crucial parts in the film.

Also Read: Nayantara to Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt, 6 actresses who played Sita on big screen

Adipurush Team

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under T-Series Films and Retrophiles. Karthik Palani directed the film, and Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre edited it. Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara wrote the background score for Adipurush, while Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara composed the melodies and songs for the film.