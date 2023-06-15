Nayantara to Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt, 6 actresses who played Sita on big screen

Discover the timeless tale of Ramayan, narrating Lord Ram and Sita's journey from love to separation and ultimate reunion. Delve into the world of adaptations, as numerous actresses from Kriti Sanon to Nayanthara beautifully embody Sita's character on the silver screen.-- By Amrita Ghosh

The epic saga of Ramayan, penned by Valmiki, has enthralled generations with its profound narrative and timeless characters. Among the numerous adaptations of this revered epic, the character of Sita, the epitome of devotion, purity, and strength, has been brought to life by several talented actresses on the grand stage of cinema. From the golden era of Indian cinema to the modern-day masterpieces, let us embark on a captivating journey through time, celebrating the ethereal portrayals of Sita by six remarkable actresses.

Surabhi Kamalabai: Our odyssey commences in the year 1932, as Surabhi Kamalabai graced the silver screen in the Telugu masterpiece "Rama Paduka Pattabhishekam." Her portrayal of Sita, alongside Yadavalli Suryanarayana's Lord Ram, left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences, immersing them in the enchanting world of Ramayan.

Pushpavalli: Decades later, the legendary Pushpavalli, mother of Bollywood icon Rekha, embraced the role of Sita not once but twice, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility. As a child artist, she captivated audiences in the 1936 Telugu film "Sampoorna Ramayanam." Later, in the 1945 remake of "Rama Paduka Pattabhishekam" titled "Paduka Pattabhishekam," her portrayal of Sita resonated with the purity and grace associated with the divine character.

Tripurasundari: In the enchanting year of 1944, Tripurasundari graced the silver screen as Sita in the Telugu movie "Sri Seeta Rama Jananam," directed by the visionary Ghantasala Balaramayya. Alongside Akkineni Nageswara Rao's Lord Ram, her portrayal breathed life into the iconic love story, captivating audiences with her elegance and emotive performance.

Jaya Prada: Moving forward to 1976, the celebrated actress Jaya Prada embodied the essence of Sita in the movie "Sita Kalyanam," directed by the renowned Bapu. Portraying the sacred union of Sita and Lord Ram, she brought forth the character's depth and resilience, leaving an indomitable impression on viewers' hearts.

Nayanthara: In the modern era, the enchanting Nayanthara stepped into the divine shoes of Sita in the 2011 movie "Sri Rama Rajyam." Paired with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Lord Ram, her portrayal epitomized the virtues of loyalty, grace, and unwavering love, enthralling audiences with her mesmerizing performance.

Alia Bhatt: The 'Gangubai Kathiawaadi' actor played the role of Sita (Sitarama Raju's fiance) in ‘RRR’ which was the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ by M.M. Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the Academy Awards. She not only embodied grace and power but also was a 'perfect fit' for the role, as confirmed by the director.

Kriti Sanon: Lastly, we come to the present day, where the talented Kriti Sanon prepares to grace the silver screen as Sita in the highly anticipated movie "Adipurush." With Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, this magnum opus helmed by director Om Raut promises to showcase a fresh interpretation of Sita's character, breathing new life into the beloved epic.