Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Raut for disrespecting Ramayana'

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been harshly criticised by Mukesh Khanna, who also claims that Om Raut's disdain and disrespect for the Ramayana would never be forgotten by history.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who played a major role in the cult classic Mahabharata in the 1980s, criticised the movie Adipurush. After seeing the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starring film, he attacked Om Raut, the filmmaker, for ruining it and saying that what he is producing is a disrespect to the Ramayana. The star of Shaktimaan publicly condemned the movie, calling it insulting to the Ramayana.

The veteran actor took to YouTube and posted: "There is no bigger disrespect to the Ramayana than Adipurush. Om Raut seems to have no knowledge of the Ramayana, and on top of that, we have the great Buddhajeevi writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has turned our Ramayana into Kalyug. His nonsensical dialogue and sleep-inducing screenplay have created a film that can make even sleeping pills blush. This film has no relation to any of the Ramayanas ever written."

He even went on to the extent of saying that History would never forgive the director for messing up the film. He wrote: "It’s clear after watching the film that Raut is influenced by Hollywood filmmaking, and inspired by that, he has stuffed this Ramayana with nuisance. If you wanted to take cinematic liberties, you could have made a fictional film. But you played with the images of gods, and hence, Adipurush is a ‘bhayanak mazaak‘ (a dangerous joke) with the Ramayana."

Meanwhile, the film has been garnering mixed sentiments as some are of the opinion that facts have been tampered in the film. Some online users have also lashed out at the director, claiming the film does not showcase what's written in the text.

