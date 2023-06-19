Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Raut for disrespecting Ramayana'

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been harshly criticised by Mukesh Khanna, who also claims that Om Raut's disdain and disrespect for the Ramayana would never be forgotten by history.
     

    Adipurush Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Om Raut for disrespecting Ramayana' ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who played a major role in the cult classic Mahabharata in the 1980s, criticised the movie Adipurush. After seeing the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starring film, he attacked Om Raut, the filmmaker, for ruining it and saying that what he is producing is a disrespect to the Ramayana. The star of Shaktimaan publicly condemned the movie, calling it insulting to the Ramayana.

    The veteran actor took to YouTube and posted: "There is no bigger disrespect to the Ramayana than Adipurush. Om Raut seems to have no knowledge of the Ramayana, and on top of that, we have the great Buddhajeevi writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has turned our Ramayana into Kalyug. His nonsensical dialogue and sleep-inducing screenplay have created a film that can make even sleeping pills blush. This film has no relation to any of the Ramayanas ever written."

    He even went on to the extent of saying that History would never forgive the director for messing up the film. He wrote: "It’s clear after watching the film that Raut is influenced by Hollywood filmmaking, and inspired by that, he has stuffed this Ramayana with nuisance. If you wanted to take cinematic liberties, you could have made a fictional film. But you played with the images of gods, and hence, Adipurush is a ‘bhayanak mazaak‘ (a dangerous joke) with the Ramayana." 

    Meanwhile, the film has been garnering mixed sentiments as some are of the opinion that facts have been tampered in the film. Some online users have also lashed out at the director, claiming the film does not showcase what's written in the text. 

     

    Some users have also alleged that the film hurts the sentiments of the 'Sanatans' and thus should be banned. Well, this is not the first time that a Bollywood film is facing such issues. Several other film in the past, including the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' received such backlash and was asked to be banned. Check out what some users said:

     

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health ADC

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date ATG

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date

    Rashmika Mandanna recently fired her long-time manager after they allegedly cheated her of Rs 80 lakhs RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheat her of ₹80 lakh? Know what happened NEXT

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas ADC

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas

    Emily in Paris 4: From release date to new cast and more; know everything about Netflix's series RBA

    Emily in Paris 4: From release date to new cast and more; know everything about Netflix's series

    Recent Stories

    Goa to Chennai - 7 attractive beach destinations of India MSW

    Goa to Chennai – 7 attractive beach destinations of India

    Thalassery to Ambur Biryani-7 types of biryani RBA

    Thalassery to Ambur Biryani-7 types of biryani

    MSM college fake certificate controversy: Kerala SFI gives clean chit to member Nikhil Thomas anr

    MSM college fake certificate controversy: Kerala SFI gives clean chit to member Nikhil Thomas

    Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K smashes previous records gcw

    Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K, smashes previous records

    The Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja's send-off sparks debate over Ollie Robinson's actions osf

    The Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja's send-off sparks debate over Ollie Robinson's actions

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon