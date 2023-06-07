Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details OUT

    Thalapathy Vijay is now working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, and currently, they are filming the Tamil superstar's intro song. The first look for Leo will be released on Vijay's birthday, June 22.

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Leo is Thalapathy Vijay's next big film, and the filming is going smoothly. The latest news is that a big set has been created at Film City in Chennai for Vijay's opening song in Leo. This song, which dance master Dinesh has choreographed, is said to have 500 dancers. The song's rehearsals have been going on for the past week, and the shoot will take roughly four days.

    Dinesh master returned for Vijay's Leo while Jaani master worked on Varisu. Dinesh had previously worked on Lokesh's first Vijay film, Master, on the song Vaathi Coming. Anirudh is rumoured to have composed a new high-energy song for Thalapathy. Anirudh was working on his fourth Vijay picture at the time.

    According to producer Lalith Kumar, Vijay requested that the audio launch take place outside of Chennai. "Vijay wants the audio launch to take place outside of Chennai." He requested that we have it at Trichy, Coimbatore, or Madurai. "We're looking into it," he stated, adding that he planned to distribute the picture on 1500 theatres in the United States alone.

    About Leo: 
    Thalapathy With Leo, Vijay is collaborating with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the second time. Master was their first collaboration. After a decade, Vijay reunites with his Ghilli co-star Trisha in this film.

    Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, and Sanjay Dutt are among the cast members. In his debut Tamil film, Sanjay Dutt portrays the antagonist. Anirudh is creating music for the film, directed by Manoj Paramahamsa and edited by Philomin Raj. 

    7 Screen Studio and The Route are producing Leo. The film will be released on October 19. According to reports, the first glimpse would be presented on Vijay's birthday, June 22.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
