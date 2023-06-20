Adipurush controversy: Prabhas led-movie amplifies huge chaos in India with calls for nationwide ban

Ever since its release, the Om Raut directorial movie Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, has been caught in a web of controversies that started from indecent 'tapori' slang dialogues and bad VFX, Graphics and CGI work. In a new update, apart from many state governments taking strict and severe decisions to ban the film, even the demand for a nationwide ban has started in India.

Ever since Adipurush has released in theatres on June 16, it is safe to say that the movie is in a soup of troubles and controversies over the past four days. What started as social media users and netizens trolling the film for bad VFX, graphics, CGI, distorted representation of facts, cheap tapori language dialogues said by Lord Hanuman, which got penned by Manoj Muntashir has now erupted into a hugely chaotic debate and is heated topic that is making so much noise on social media that even states and governments, are taking decisions on banning the film. In the middle of all this, there is no relief to the film cast and makers since they all dared to toy with the history of Ramayana.

The controversy refuses to stop. In a new development today, Many film theatres across India are seeing violent protests. Videos uploaded to social media show protestors calling for the boycott of Adipurush while chanting slogans like "Murdabad," "Hindu dharma ka apmaan band karo (stop insulting Hindu dharma)," and "Maa Sita ka apmaan band karo." A group of people also staged a protest in Varanasi and tore posters of the film. The Hindu Mahasabha filed an official complaint with the Lucknow police against the makers of Adipurush on Monday.

Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has penned down a written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging and promptly also requesting him to "stop screening" the movie and "immediately order a ban" on Adipurush shows in theatres and OTT platforms in the future.

A well-renowned Indian wire agency tweeted the same on its official Twitter account. Their tweet post read, "#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A group of people protested in Lucknow today, expressing their displeasure over the film #Adipurush. They got later detained by Hazratganj Police."

Saints in Ayodhya have also ordered a ban on the film, alleging that Adipurush has falsified the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a distorted manner. Their quote to a leading entertainment portal read, "The dialogues are shameful. The film should be banned immediately."

The head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, said. "Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Ravana have been presented in different manner. It depicts our deities in completely different form against what we have read and known so far."

