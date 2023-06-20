Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush controversy: Prabhas led-movie amplifies huge chaos in India with calls for nationwide ban

    Ever since its release, the Om Raut directorial movie Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, has been caught in a web of controversies that started from indecent 'tapori' slang dialogues and bad VFX, Graphics and CGI work. In a new update, apart from many state governments taking strict and severe decisions to ban the film, even the demand for a nationwide ban has started in India.

    Adipurush controversy: Prabhas led-movie amplifies huge chaos in India with calls for nationwide ban vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Ever since Adipurush has released in theatres on June 16, it is safe to say that the movie is in a soup of troubles and controversies over the past four days. What started as social media users and netizens trolling the film for bad VFX, graphics, CGI, distorted representation of facts, cheap tapori language dialogues said by Lord Hanuman, which got penned by Manoj Muntashir has now erupted into a hugely chaotic debate and is heated topic that is making so much noise on social media that even states and governments, are taking decisions on banning the film. In the middle of all this, there is no relief to the film cast and makers since they all dared to toy with the history of Ramayana. 

    The controversy refuses to stop. In a new development today, Many film theatres across India are seeing violent protests. Videos uploaded to social media show protestors calling for the  boycott of Adipurush while chanting slogans like "Murdabad," "Hindu dharma ka apmaan band karo (stop insulting Hindu dharma)," and "Maa Sita ka apmaan band karo." A group of people also staged a protest in Varanasi and tore posters of the film. The Hindu Mahasabha filed an official complaint with the Lucknow police against the makers of Adipurush on Monday.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush controversy: FIR filed against makers for insulting Hindu sentiments

    Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has penned down a written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging and promptly also requesting him to "stop screening" the movie and "immediately order a ban" on Adipurush shows in theatres and OTT platforms in the future.

    A well-renowned Indian wire agency tweeted the same on its official Twitter account. Their tweet post read, "#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A group of people protested in Lucknow today, expressing their displeasure over the film #Adipurush. They got later detained by Hazratganj Police."

    Saints in Ayodhya have also ordered a ban on the film, alleging that Adipurush has falsified the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a distorted manner. Their quote to a leading entertainment portal read, "The dialogues are shameful. The film should be banned immediately."

    The head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, said. "Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Ravana have been presented in different manner. It depicts our deities in completely different form against what we have read and known so far."

    ALSO READ: Adipurush controversy: Makers to revamp dialogues after public backlash for distorting Ramayana; Know details

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar ADC

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar

    Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl: Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, superstar on cloud 9 (VIDEO) RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl: Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed; Allu Arjun visits hospital-VIDEO

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve shares details behind 'overnight' exit from Bhagya Lakshmi vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve shares details behind 'overnight' exit from Bhagya Lakshmi

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Karan Johar's entertainer starring Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt out in July ADC

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser: Karan Johar's entertainer starring Ranveer-Alia to be out in July

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Palak Purswani strategically collects maximum BB currency from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Palak Purswani strategically collects maximum BB currency from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev

    Recent Stories

    football SAFF Championship 2023: Stage set for India vs Pakistan in Bengaluru; date, time, tickets and where to watch snt

    SAFF Championship 2023: Stage set for India vs Pakistan in Bengaluru; date, time, tickets and where to watch

    kerala lottery result sthree sakthi ss 370 20 june 2023 updates prize money winning ticket numbers anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-370 20 June 2023: Check out the prizes for today

    Rath Yatra 2023: 5 places to witness the divine and grand chariot festival ATG

    Rath Yatra 2023: 5 places to witness the divine and grand chariot festival

    4 murders in 24 hours': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Lt Governor VK Saxena over law and order AJR

    '4 murders in 24 hours': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Lt Governor VK Saxena over law and order

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar ADC

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon