Adipurush controversy: FIR filed against makers for insulting Hindu sentiments

Adipurush finds itself embroiled in controversy as Shishir Chaturvedi, the national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, has filed an FIR against the makers and star cast of the movie--- By Amrita Ghosh

Controversy continues to surround the epic film 'Adipurush' as it faces backlash and criticism following its release on June 16, 2023. The movie, touted as a magnum opus, received a lukewarm response from audiences and quickly became the subject of intense discussions on social media platforms. Adding fuel to the fire, Shishir Chaturvedi, the national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, filed an FIR against the film's makers and star cast. Chaturvedi claimed that the film intentionally insulted Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods through offensive dialogues and costumes.

In his complaint lodged with the Hazratganj police, Chaturvedi expresses deep concern regarding the content of 'Adipurush'. He claims that the film's portrayal of Hindu deities is a direct affront to the reverence and devotion held for them by millions of Hindus. According to him, the filmmakers have intentionally crossed the boundaries of cultural sensitivity and respect in the name of creative liberty.

Also read- Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

One of the major points of contention was the use of pedestrian language by the revered Hindu deity Hanuman. This caused uproar and accusations of disrespect towards Hindu religious sentiments. Additionally, critics pointed out subpar visual effects, CGI, and graphics in the film. Some even drew comparisons to the 2001 film 'Planet of the Apes'.

The depiction of the mythological city of Lanka was also met with criticism, as it differed greatly from the golden-hued description by Valmiki and instead resembled Mordor from 'Lord of the Rings'.

The controversy surrounding 'Adipurush' has extended beyond India's borders as well. Nepal has banned the screening of the film due to the reference to Sita as the "daughter of India." This portrayal contradicts the historical narrative of Sita being the daughter of King Janaka of Janakpura, located in present-day Nepal.

As the controversy surrounding 'Adipurush' continues, it raises questions about artistic liberties, cultural sensitivities, and the responsibility of filmmakers to handle religious narratives with care. The film's creators and cast have yet to address the allegations and concerns raised by various individuals and groups.