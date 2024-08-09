Adios Amigo REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu's latest Malayalam film worth watching? Read this
Nahas Nazar directed Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu in Adios Amigo. Wayanad floods delayed the film's premiere from August 2 to August 9, 2024.
Nahas Nazar directed the Malayalam film Adios Amigo, which stars Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film was originally set for release on August 2, 2024, but was pushed back to August 9, 2024, due to landslides in Wayanad. Adios Amigo stars Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the major roles. The film also features Anagha, Vineeth Thattil David, and Althaf Salim. Nahas Nazar directed Adios Amigo, while Ashiq Usman produced the film.
Thankam wrote the screenplay, and Jimshi Khalid handled the cinematography. Gopi Sundar created the music, with Jakes Bejoy providing the background score. Nishadh Yusuf edited the film, while Vishnu Govind handled the audiography. Ashik S handled the visual direction, while Vinayak Sasikumar wrote the lyrics. Prameshdev created the choreography, while Sudharman Vallikkunnu oversaw the production.
Ronex Xavier did the makeup, while Mashar Hamsa designed the costumes. Digibricks managed the visual effects, while Srik Varier was the colourist. Dhinil Babu was the main associate director, with Austin Dan and Renjith Revi serving as associate directors. Rohith K. Suresh handled the promotional stills, and Rajesh Natarajan did the still photography. Old Monks handled the publicity design, Central Pictures distributed the film, and Muzik247 released the soundtrack.
Things to know before watching #AdiosAmigo:— Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) August 8, 2024
1. It is a comedy drama film which tells the story about two men who meet at a bus stand and later embarks on a journey due to circumstances.
2. #AsifAli plays the role of a rich and influential individual while #SurajVejaramoodu plays… pic.twitter.com/QxzOGAacGN
The debut of "Adios Amigo" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this comedy-drama picture.
Small Feelgood Comedy Entertainer ❤️— heyopinions (@heyopinions) August 9, 2024
From Today #AdiosAmigo 🤩 pic.twitter.com/788xWx36ji
Adios Amigo Kochi Booking - 12 Fast Filling— Kiran Dhaf (@AluvaGopalan) August 9, 2024
Waiting For Positive Reports ❤️❤️#AdiosAmigo #AsifAli pic.twitter.com/oxHawxnrW7
