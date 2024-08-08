Mrunal Thakur says 'STOP IT OK' as her 'Madly in love with Virat Kohli' video goes viral

An old interview of actress Mrunal Thakur resurfaced online in which she acknowledged being "madly in love" with the cricketer Virat Kohli.

Mrunal Thakur has responded to her previous assertion that she had a strong crush on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The incident began when her old interview resurfaced on the Instant Bollywood Instagram page, in which she acknowledged being "madly in love" with the cricketer. The post, which included a photo of Mrunal and a cutout of Kohli, was reshared on Reddit, gaining attention from admirers.

Murnal Thakur's reaction

Mrunal, never one to be silent, swiftly responded saying, "STOP IT OK" in response to the post, indicating that the resurfacing of old comments did not amuse her. This simple yet firm response stirred disagreement among admirers, with some reading her tone as mocking or amusing.

Murnal Thakur's statement

The original statement was made while Mrunal was promoting her cricket-themed drama flick Jersey. She stated, "There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. My brother, who is an avid cricket fan, inspired me to become interested in the sport. I have nice memories of witnessing a live match with him in a stadium about five years ago. I remember wearing a blue shirt and rooting for Team India. Cut to now, and I'm in a cricket-themed film called Jersey. What a happy coincidence."

Professional front

Mrunal recently appeared in Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which earned lackluster reviews. She also appeared in Kalki 2898 AD, among prominent celebrities such as Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. Mrunal is now filming Son of Sardaar 2 and has more exciting projects planned, including Pooja Meri Jaan and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production.

She will also appear in the upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy film Vishwambhara Part 1: the Artifact, written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The film's main cast includes Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath.

