Jeet Adani and Diva Shah celebrated Adani Mangal Seva's one-year anniversary. The initiative supports 'divyang' women with a Rs 10 lakh FD each, providing monthly income and long-term financial security, embodying a sustained social commitment.

Jeet Adani and his wife Diva Shah celebrated the one-year anniversary of Adani Mangal Seva on Thursday at the Belvedere Club lawns in Shantigram in Ahmedabad. Anchored by the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, Adani Mangal Seva supports 'divyang' women aged 25 to 40, identified by project partner Youth for Jobs and holding Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the Adani Mangal Seva initiative, each beneficiary receives a Rs 10 lakh Fixed Deposit, created in partnership with State Bank of India (SBI) as the banking partner. The structure provides an assured monthly income, with access to the principal amount after 10 years, ensuring long-term financial stability and security, according to a release from Adani Foundation.

A Philosophy of Sustained Service

The commitment is structured to span at least five years, supporting up to 500 'divyang' women annually, with an annual allocation of Rs 50 crore to sustain the initiative and its long-term impact. The philosophy guiding Adani Mangal Seva draws from Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's belief 'Seva Hi Saadhna Hai', the idea that service must be continuous, disciplined and rooted in responsibility rather than symbolism. This personal philosophy shaped the initiative's design and execution, transforming a family milestone into a sustained social commitment.

An Evening of Purpose and Dignity

Thursday evening unfolded with quiet purpose and inclusivity. Beneficiaries and their families arrived in organised groups, supported by volunteers to ensure comfort and familiarity. The program began with prayer and reflection, followed by a presentation reaffirming Adani Mangal Seva's central belief: that prosperity finds meaning only when it creates lasting opportunity for others.

A defining moment of the evening was the distribution of Fixed Deposit certificates. Cultural performances by the Blind People's Association of Ahmedabad, including a Garba presentation and a fusion music performance, added warmth and emotional resonance, underscoring participation and dignity.

Gautam Adani's Heartfelt Message

Gautam Adani's post on X marked the joyous occasion. He wrote, "Jeet and Diva are completing one year of their married life. On this joyful occasion, my heartfelt blessings and warm wishes are with them. On this very day last year, they took the pledge of Mangal Seva. It was a quiet but powerful resolution to support 500 newly married Divyang daughters every year, with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each daughter. To see this promise continue with the same sincerity, discipline and sense of responsibility fills my heart with profound gratitude and inner peace."

He continued, "With time, this effort has touched many families, offering them not just financial security, but the dignity of a fresh beginning and the courage to look ahead with hope. I must say, the moment a daughter's life regains its smile and self-belief brings a fulfilment so deep that even the greatest achievements and material success in the world feel insignificant in comparison," the release said.

"As a doting father, I feel truly blessed that my children are choosing to carry their personal happiness into the lives of many families, adding hope, reassurance and quiet strength where it is needed most. I pray to the Almighty that this spirit of service continues to bring happiness, dignity and renewed hope into countless lives and that Jeet and Diva remain steadfast on this path of compassion, purpose and seva," added Gautam Adani.

Dr. Priti Adani on Empowerment and Dignity

Addressing the gathering, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, reflected, "Today's gathering is deeply moving and a source of immense pride for me. We have come together not merely for an event, but to honour human dignity, hope, dreams and empowerment. The inspiration behind Adani Mangal Seva was born from a simple yet profound thought, that personal joy finds its highest meaning when it is shared for collective well-being," as quoted in a press release by Adani Foundation.

Priti Adani continued, "When life blesses us with moments of happiness, extending that happiness to society is true service. That is why Adani Mangal Seva is deeply personal to me. This is not just a program. It is an emotion. It is a belief that every woman carries extraordinary strength within her. Being differently abled is not a limitation. It is the ability to see life with resilience, courage and a different perspective. Every dear sister, who is sitting here, is a living testament to that strength."

Jeet and Diva Adani on Their Commitment

Speaking earlier at the event, Jeet Adani said, "Mangal seva has taught us that sometimes the greatest support is the one that stays quietly in the background - steady, dependable and respectful. For us, this is not something we complete and move on from. It is a responsibility we carry forward," as quoted in a release by Adani Foundation.

Diva Adani added, "Adani Mangal Seva is built on belief. Belief that security should last. Belief that dignity should never depend on circumstance."

A Year of Impact and Enduring Philosophy

During the program, Gautam Adani launched Adani Mangal Seva's book, comprising stories of transformation. The evening concluded with a shared dinner that preserved its inclusive and grounded character.

As Adani Mangal Seva completed its first year, it stood as a reminder that when intention takes precedence over occasion, its impact can extend far beyond the moment itself. From large-scale service initiatives during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to supporting pilgrims during the Rath Yatra in Puri last year, the underlying philosophy remains unchanged: that true prosperity is inseparable from service, and that seva, practised with dignity, intent and continuity, becomes its own form of devotion. (ANI)