Kannada actor Dileep Raj, known for his roles in many serials and films, has passed away from a heart attack. He was just 48, and his sudden death has left everyone in shock.

Actor Dileep Raj, famous for the 'Hitler Kalyana' serial, passed away today from a heart attack. He was only 48. The news has come as a huge shock to everyone.

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According to reports, he felt chest pain this morning (May 13). He was rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, the treatment was not successful and he passed away.

His co-star, actress Shwetha R Prasad, shared a heartfelt note about him.

Acted in 'Love Mocktail 3'!

Dileep Raj had recently worked in the film 'Love Mocktail 3', which also starred Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. Shwetha was also part of this movie. She took to social media to share her grief over his death.

What did Shwetha R Prasad say?

Shwetha wrote, "Woke up to the shocking news of Dileep Raj's death. It's still so hard to believe."

She mentioned that even though they only had a few scenes and conversations, "every conversation was about his wife and how much they loved each other." She added that he was a "wonderful father" and prayed for strength and courage for his family during this unimaginable time.

Shwetha recalled how humble he was. "Whenever we praised him as a great actor, he would just smile humbly and say, 'I still haven't gotten that big break.'"

"It's heartbreaking that he left us before he could see that moment he was waiting and working so hard for. Life is truly uncertain and fleeting," she concluded.

Celebrities offer condolences

Dileep Raj was a versatile talent—an actor, director, producer, and voice-over artist. His death is a big loss not just for the film industry but also for the public.

Many are drawing a sad parallel to Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away at 46. Dileep Raj was 48. Artists from the Kannada TV and film world are visiting to pay their last respects.