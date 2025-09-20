Manchu Lakshmi has filed a complaint against a senior journalist for troubling her with inappropriate questions. She expressed her distress, stating that the questions felt like a personal attack.

Manchu Lakshmi's Complaint Against Journalist

Tollywood actress and producer Manchu Lakshmi has strongly reacted to inappropriate questions posed to her in a recent interview. She expressed her distress, stating she couldn't tolerate questions that compromised her dignity, feeling they were a personal attack rather than part of a normal interview. In this context, Manchu Lakshmi approached the Film Chamber and officially filed a complaint, requesting disciplinary action against the concerned journalist.

According to the details mentioned in her complaint, the journalist asked Manchu Lakshmi questions about her age and the clothes she wears during a recent interview. She stated that these questions were demeaning and deeply hurt her. She strongly condemned this attack in the form of questions.

"I Respect Journalists"

Speaking on the matter, Manchu Lakshmi said, "I have respect for journalists. But this is not journalism. It's not even criticism. It's painful to face such questions even after overcoming many hardships to stand firm in a male-dominated industry. If I remain silent, this kind of behavior will continue. That's why I decided to respond at this stage," she said.

In her complaint to the Film Chamber, she clearly stated that disciplinary action should be taken against the journalist. She severely criticized the trend of interviews straying from their purpose of informing the public and turning into personal attacks. This incident has become a topic of discussion among celebrities, fans, and media circles in the Tollywood industry.

Netizens Support Manchu Lakshmi

Many netizens are supporting Manchu Lakshmi's action. They are expressing the opinion that proper rules and regulations should be followed in journalism and that every interview should be valuable. An official announcement regarding the Film Chamber's response and the action to be taken against the journalist is awaited.