Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke of brain, hospital issues statement

Mithun Chakraborty's eldest son Mimoh informed that the veteran actor is completely fine. An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot, or thrombus, stops or plugs an artery leading to the brain.

On Saturday, February 10, it was reported that actor Mithun Chakraborty had been hospitalized and the actor-turned-politician was brought to the emergency unit of Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. According to reports, the actor was not feeling well and was brought to the hospital. In the most recent update, the hospital where the renowned star is being treated has published a medical bulletin informing everyone of his current status.

Apollo hospital's statement

Mithun's son Mimoh gives health update

Mithun's family just released an update on his health. Mithun's eldest son Mimoh told indianexpress.com, "He is completely fine, and it is just a routine check-up."

Also read: Happy Promise Day 2024 wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones

Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain

An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot, or thrombus, stops or plugs an artery leading to the brain. A blood clot frequently occurs in arteries that have been damaged by plaque development, a condition known as atherosclerosis. It can occur in the carotid artery in the neck, as well as other vessels.

About Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty has had a distinguished career in the film industry since 1976, receiving numerous significant awards, including the National Award, among others. His filmography includes 'Disco Dancer', 'Jung', 'Prem Pratigyaa', 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin', and 'Mard', among others.