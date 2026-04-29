Actor Vijay's TVK makes a historic debut in Tamil Nadu polls, with Vijay winning Perambur by over 53,000 votes. The party is leading in 107 of 234 seats, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay following his party's massive performance on debut in Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a historic debut, TVK chief Vijay has secured a landslide victory in the Perambur constituency, winning by a massive margin of 53,715 votes. The actor-turned-politician is also maintaining a steady lead in Tiruchirappalli (East), reflecting a broader blockbuster performance for his party across the state. As per the last trends, the TVK is leading in 107 seats out of 234 in Tamil Nadu assembly, signalling a major shift in the state's political landscape. Although still short of the halfway mark of 118 seats, Vijay is likely to get support from smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances.

Film Fraternity Hails Vijay's Victory

The actor-politician's fans, followers, friends, and fellow artists from the industry also shared their heartfelt greetings across social media platforms.

The latest to join in was Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and veteran actor Kamal Haasan. https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2051295015356510252

In an X post, Haasan congratulated Vijay for the win, adding that the party has earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their debut election. "My congratulations to the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and the members of his party, who have earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their very first election. My best wishes for their public service to flourish," Haasan wrote.

Earlier, megastar Chiranjeevi also sent his best wishes to Vijay. Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Dear @actorvijay, Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved victory in your first election. May you continue to inspire, lead, and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people."

In a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections."

Actor Dhanush also congratulated Vijay over his historic win in his debut elections."My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Vijay sir and the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam, who, having come to the field and contested in their very first election, have earned the immense support and love of the people of Tamil Nadu and are set to form the government," he posted.

Among others were A R Murugadoss, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sivakarthikeyan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Hema Malini.

A New 'Jana Nayagan' Rises

Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay, through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. The party has led a stunning performance throughout the day, even trouncing incumbent chief minister MK Stalin in his stronghold, Kolathur constituency. (ANI)