Actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area. While the actor escaped gunshot wounds, his driver was injured. An eyewitness detailed the attack by three individuals. A case has been registered under the BNS and Arms Act.

Eyewitness Recounts Horrific Attack

It was a busy evening in Mumbai’s Juhu area, with several locals present when actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident on Sunday. Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, recounted what he witnessed during the incident while speaking to ANI. "I drive a rickshaw here in Mumbai... I arrived around 7:00 PM to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside - one near the gate, and another positioned slightly ahead of it. When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand. It happened around 7:00 PM...," Rakesh shared.

Police Register Case, Actor Escapes Major Injury

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Attack

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support. Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass" and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety. “This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said. (ANI)