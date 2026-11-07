Actor Rajpal Yadav shares warm Diwali wishes with his fans, promoting health and happiness. As India celebrates the festive week, prominent Bollywood stars are seen attending high-profile Diwali bashes across Mumbai.

Rajpal Yadav Wishes Fans A Happy Diwali

Actor Rajpal Yadav has extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings to all. Speaking to ANI, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor wished everyone good health and happiness. "Hi dosto, main hoon aapkan Rajpal, aur aap sabhi ko Happy Dhanteras, Happy Deepawali, Happy Bhai Dooj. Teen-chaar khushiyon bhare ek saath har din khoob khushiyan laaye aapke jeevan mein. Saare jeevan mein sabke apne-apne kitchen ke vivaad mitaayein, aur samvaad ke maadhyam se deepak ki lau unnati ke path par prajjwalit karayein. God bless you all, love you all. Sabhi swasth rahiye, mast rahiye, vyast rahiye, aur khushi ke saath jeevan jeete rahiye. Happy Deepawali," he said in his trademark style.

Diwali Festive Calendar

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

Bollywood Joins The Festivities

Diwali celebrations are in full swing across India, with Bollywood joining in the festive spirit. Several actors have been attending grand Diwali parties and celebrations across the city. Recently, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash, which saw several prominent celebrities in attendance, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora, among others.