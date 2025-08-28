Actor R. Madhavan found himself stranded in Leh, Ladakh, due to heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding. He shared his experience on social media, recalling a similar situation during the filming of '3 Idiots' 17 years ago

Madhavan stranded in Leh Ladakh floods : Actor R. Madhavan is stranded in Leh, Ladakh, following heavy rainfall and flooding. He shared this information on social media, mentioning a similar experience during the filming of '3 Idiots' 17 years prior. With flights canceled and no way out, Madhavan acknowledged Leh's beauty while highlighting the power of nature.

Himachal Pradesh Struggles with Floods

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 534 roads and the disruption of 1,184 power transformers, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The death toll across the state has risen to 310 due to landslides, floods, and house collapses.

Kullu district has suffered the most road damage, with 166 roads closed, including the national highway, followed by Mandi with 216 closures. Power outages were severe in Kullu (600 transformers down) and Mandi (320 transformers), while Kangra's water supply was severely affected with 266 projects impacted.

The report notes that access to Chamba district remains partially unclear as updated figures from some subdivisions are pending due to connectivity issues. Heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours has triggered new landslides in several districts, further hindering rescue efforts.