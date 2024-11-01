Actor Daali Dhananjay announces marriage to longtime love Dhanyata; Engagement photos go viral

Kannada actor Daali Dhananjay has announced his upcoming marriage to longtime girlfriend Dr. Dhanyatha, a gynaecologist from Chitradurga. The couple, together for years, plans to wed in February, with their engagement photos going viral and fans celebrating this joyful news.

Actor Daali Dhananjay announces marriage to longtime love Dhanyata; Engagement photos go viral vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

Kannada cinema’s beloved actor, Daali Dhananjay, has officially announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Dhanyatha. Known for his iconic performances and his dedicated fanbase, Dhananjay’s romantic announcement, alongside a recent photoshoot with Dhanyatha, has taken social media by storm. The couple, who have been in a relationship for several years, are expected to tie the knot in February.

Dhanyatha, a gynaecologist from Chitradurga, has been a close friend of Dhananjay for many years. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a deep love, with both families now giving their blessings. Despite persistent questions from colleagues, family, and friends about his plans to settle down, Dhananjay had kept his relationship under wraps. But on the festive occasion of Deepavali, the actor shared his joyous news with his fans, marking a new chapter in his life.

'Darshan must be punished if he has done something wrong': Actor Daali Dhananjay on Renukaswamy murder case

According to sources close to the couple, the wedding date has tentatively been set for February 16, though an official announcement regarding the exact date is expected soon. Dhananjay, who began his Sandalwood journey with *Director’s Special* in 2013, has earned a reputable spot in Kannada cinema as an actor and producer. His contributions to the industry include notable works like the critically acclaimed film 'Badava Rascal', which he also produced. The actor has also bagged prestigious awards, including the SIIMA Award for Best Actor, underscoring his exceptional talent.

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Apart from his work in Kannada cinema, Dhananjay has expanded his footprint in Telugu and Tamil films, becoming a versatile figure in the South Indian film industry. With his marriage announcement, fans are eagerly anticipating this next chapter in the life of their favourite star.

Dhananjay’s engagement photos with Dr. Dhanyatha have been widely circulated on social media, with fans and fellow celebrities expressing their excitement and extending warm wishes to the couple. 

