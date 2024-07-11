Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Darshan must be punished if he has done something wrong': Actor Daali Dhananjay on Renukaswamy murder case

    Actor Daali Dhananjay commented on actor Darshan's involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, urging justice regardless of familial ties. He emphasized legal consequences for wrongdoing, empathized with the victim's family, and stressed the importance of due legal process. Dhananjay acknowledged the challenges faced by the accused's families and called for impartiality and respect in media coverage.

    Darshan must be punished if he has done something wrong says actor Daali Dhananjay on Renukaswamy murder case
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Actor Daali Dhananjay has spoken out for the first time regarding the involvement of actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case, emphasizing that justice must prevail irrespective of familial ties. Expressing his views to the media, Dhananjay asserted, "If Darshan has done something wrong, he should be punished according to the law."

    The case involves a group of 17 individuals, including actor Darshan, who have been implicated in the murder of Renukaswamy and subsequently imprisoned. Dhananjay acknowledged the gravity of the situation, admitting the profound impact on the victim's family. "When a life is lost in our society, legal consequences must follow," he stated, acknowledging the tragic loss experienced by the victim's parents.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fingerprints found on objects belonging to victim

    Reflecting on the painful nature of the allegations surrounding Darshan, Dhananjay underscored the importance of allowing the legal process to unfold. "None of us can judge whether Darshan is guilty or not in this murder case," he remarked, urging the legal system to ascertain the truth.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police reasons to extend judicial custody

    Regarding the broader implications, Dhananjay highlighted the challenges faced by the families of those accused, recognizing the stigma and suffering they bear. "The accused being family members brings its tragedy," he acknowledged, empathizing with the emotional turmoil faced by Darshan's parents.

    Dhananjay reiterated his stance on justice and accountability, emphasizing, "No one is above the law if they have committed a wrongdoing." He expressed hope that the media and society would respect the sensitivity of the situation and allow the legal process to unfold impartially.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
