As Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 50th birthday, his father Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans for their love. The actor received warm wishes from industry colleagues like Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude toward fans and well-wishers who have sent birthday greetings for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday. In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan penned down a sweet note on Abhishek's birthday and shared his thoughts. "To all that send greetings for Abhishek on his 50th birthday, may I express my extreme gratitude and love... Your blessings give him courage and strength to keep moving... Affection and love," he wrote.

Industry colleagues extend wishes

Alongside an outpouring of love from his fans, Abhishek Bachchan has also received greetings from industry colleagues and friends. Actor Jackie Shroff shared a video comprising pictures of the 'Guru' star and wrote, "Big Hugs."

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a special post for his 'Housefull 5' co-star and wrote, "Dearest @bachchan, I don't have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me like an elder brother. On this day I wish you the world of happiness filled with laughter, love and great health. Happy Birthday my brother. I love you #happybirthdayabhishekbachchan." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and added, "Happy Birthday, @bachchan. May this year bless you with peace, prosperity, and countless smiles."

Kajol also wished Abhishek on Instagram. Taking to her story, she wrote, "Happy birthday @bachchan, have a great one." Her husband, actor Ajay Devgn dedicated a hilarious wish to his 'Bol Bachchan' co-star and added, "Happy Birthday Abbas Ali... I mean @bachchan."

Career milestones and upcoming projects

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan had back-to-back releases in 2025 with 'I Want to Talk', 'Housefull 5', and 'Kaalidhar Laapata', among others. In a long-awaited milestone, Abhishek recently took home his first-ever Best Actor (Male) Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. He won the award for his performance 'I Want To Talk'.

About 'I Want To Talk'

The film revolves around Arjun Sen, a Bengali man chasing the American dream, who learns he has just 100 days to live. It follows his emotional attempt to reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter. (ANI)