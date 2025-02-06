Abhishek Bachchan enjoys birthday celebration with Amitabh Bachchan at ISPL match

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday with Amitabh Bachchan at an ISPL match, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. Majhi Mumbai defeated Falcon Risers Hyderabad in a thrilling game.
 

Abhishek Bachchan enjoys birthday celebration with Amitabh Bachchan at ISPL match NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 8:31 AM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday with a special cake-cutting ceremony after enjoying the ISPL match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad with his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai along with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Talking about the match, Mumbai continued their victory march in the Indian Street Premier League, Season 2 by handing Falcon Risers Hyderabad a four-wicket defeat to extend their winning run to seven straight games, as per the ISPL press release.

Earlier in the evening, KVN Bangalore Strikers rode a superb batting display by openers Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari and Saroj Paramanik to humiliate Chennai Singams by nine wickets in a totally one-sided Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) encounter at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in between the matches, popular singer Akhil Sachdeva also gave his stunning performance.

On Thursday, Majhi Mumbai will take on KVN Bangalore Strikers in the first match before Chennai Singams lock horns against Srinagar Ke Veer. All matches are LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar, as per the ISPL press release

