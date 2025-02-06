MAX OTT Release: When and Where to watch Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller online?

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller MAX is set for its OTT release. Find out when and where you can stream it.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 8:01 AM IST

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep's latest action thriller, MAX. Sudeep gained popularity in Tollywood with Rajamouli's Eega and later appeared in Baahubali. This created a market for him in Telugu cinema. MAX was released widely, appealing to action movie lovers. Many are waiting for its OTT release.

article_image2

MAX is expected to premiere on ZEE5 around February 22nd. The film will stream in Telugu and other major languages. An official announcement from ZEE5 is pending.

article_image3

MAX features action sequences and high-octane moments for the mass audience. It also offers thrilling moments and unexpected twists. The climax fight is comparable to those in Kaithi and Vikram Vedha. The technical team provided strong support.

