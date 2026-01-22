Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt have moved into a new Mumbai home, while the actor shares they are deeply committed, though not formally married, delighting fans with their bond.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt have reportedly moved into a new luxurious home in Mumbai. According to reports, the house is not far from where Aamir’s family resides. The actor confirmed the news, saying the move comes amid the release of his production, Happy Patel, calling it a “madness” period in his life.

Relationship Status: Committed but Not Married

Aamir shared that he and Gauri are very serious about each other and are in a committed relationship. He stated, “Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something I will decide as we go along.” While they are deeply committed, there are currently no immediate plans to officially tie the knot.

Public Confirmation and Personal Bond

Aamir publicly confirmed his relationship with Gauri on his 60th birthday last year. The two have known each other for 25 years but reconnected about a year and a half ago. Gauri, who has a six-year-old son, revealed that she values gentleness and intelligence in a partner, qualities she finds in Aamir. She now also works with his production house, blending personal and professional life.

Aamir’s Family and Past Marriages

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. He shares three children across his marriages: Ira, Junaid, and Azad. He maintains cordial relationships with both ex-wives. Despite his past, Aamir appears focused on building a happy and balanced life with Gauri, enjoying both love and professional pursuits.