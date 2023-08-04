Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement pictures out: Anurag's daughter shares some romantic photos

Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's daughter, recently celebrated an official engagement celebration with her long-term lover Shane Gregoire. Earlier this month, the young starlet claimed she had finally found her happily ever after with Shane. Aaliyah has finally posted the first photographs from her formal engagement celebration to her Instagram account, and they are just gorgeous. The pictures were captioned with a heart emoji.

Aaliyah and Shane looked dreamy and cute in the images. The lovebirds hugged each other with all their love and passion, their lips locked. Aaliyah looked effortlessly stunning in a white embroidered lehenga for the celebration. Aaliyah accessorised her ensemble with stunning jewels while keeping her makeup simple. She also showed off her engagement ring. Shane, on the other hand, was dressed elegantly in a traditional kurta.

Also Read: 'Hotel Del Luna' to 'Arthdal Chronicles': 7 best fantasy OTT K-dramas

Aaliyah's parents, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj, Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, and Aaliyah's close pals, including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were seen at the celebration earlier last night.

When Aaliyah got engaged, she penned a heartwarming note expressing her excitement. Calling Shane “the love of her life”, Aaliyah thanked him for letting her know what “unconditional love feels like”. She also revealed that she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him. “So this happened! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancé! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that aahhhh)," she wrote.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 philanthropic Bollywood actors

She previously talked up about her lover Shane Gregoire in a YouTube video. Aaliyah said that she met Shane on a dating app and even initiated contact with him. Even though she was scared, the famous daughter was the first to kiss him.

Shane Gregoire and Aaliyah's love story

Aaliyah shared her love story on her YouTube channel. She reported meeting her partner, Shane Gregoire, through a dating app. She also stated that she swiped on his profile first, which allowed him to see that she liked him. On May 20, 2023, Aaliyah confirmed her engagement to Shane. The 22-year-old shared the news on Instagram. She also released two photos. In one, she can be seen wearing a stunning ring, while in the other, she and her fiance Shane cement the deal with a kiss.