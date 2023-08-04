Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 philanthropic Bollywood actors

These Bollywood actors are using their fame and influence to make a positive impact on society and bring about meaningful change through their philanthropic endeavors.

Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan is actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives, supporting causes like child health, education, and disaster relief.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

An internationally acclaimed actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is actively involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting causes like children's education and gender equality.

Akshay Kumar

Often referred to as the "Khiladi" of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is dedicated to social causes, particularly focusing on supporting Indian soldiers and their families.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, also known as "Mr. Perfectionist," is actively engaged in several social and environmental causes, including supporting education and water conservation.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor of Bollywood, supports various charitable causes, including healthcare, rural development, and disaster relief.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, popularly known as "Bhai," runs the Being Human Foundation, which supports education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged.

Deepika Padukone

Known for her strong advocacy on mental health, Deepika Padukone established The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness and provide support.

