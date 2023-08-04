'Hotel Del Luna' to 'Arthdal Chronicles': 7 best fantasy OTT K-dramas

Entertainment
These fantasy K-dramas on OTT platforms offer enthralling storylines, captivating visuals, and extraordinary worlds, making them must-watch series for fantasy enthusiasts.
A captivating fantasy about a haunted hotel and its enigmatic owner, catering to ghosts before their final journey.
A mesmerizing tale of parallel worlds, featuring a modern-day emperor and a detective entangled in a thrilling fantasy adventure.
Blending the real world and a webtoon universe, this unique drama follows a surgeon's encounter with a fictional character.
Merging past and present, this romantic fantasy narrates the tale of a mermaid and a con man, reuniting across centuries.
'Goblin' or 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' is an epic fantasy drama that follows the immortal Goblin and his quest to find his bride to end his eternal life.
Set in a mythical world, this drama revolves around power struggles, love, and destiny, offering a rich and immersive fantasy experience.