Dozens of men have been killed in western Syria in a wave of revenge attacks, according to a war monitor and Arab TV reports. The violence comes as Russia urged de-escalation in the Syrian Arab Republic, calling for restraint from all parties.

The ongoing tensions highlight the fragile security situation in the region, with reports indicating targeted killings and retaliatory strikes. Moscow, a key ally of the Syrian government, emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to prevent further bloodshed as the situation remains volatile.

According to a BBC report, Syria’s security forces have engaged in intense clashes with fighters loyal to deposed President Bashar al-Assad, marking the worst violence since his overthrow in December.

The fighting, concentrated in the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous, has claimed at least 71 lives, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The casualties include government troops, former regime fighters, and civilians. Reports indicate that gunmen ambushed military forces and stormed checkpoints, while videos verified by BBC Verify show violent scenes, including a body being dragged through the streets.

The coastal region, historically an Assad stronghold and home to the Alawite minority, remains on edge, with residents fearing further reprisals. Government-aligned forces have reportedly killed dozens of former regime loyalists in Jableh and surrounding areas. Syria’s defence ministry issued a stark warning, urging Assad supporters to surrender or face severe consequences. The interim government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa faces mounting challenges, including ongoing clashes with Druze forces in the south.

Meanwhile, Syria’s foreign minister assured the global chemical weapons watchdog of the new government’s commitment to eliminating Assad-era stockpiles. However, activists accuse the former regime of carrying out chemical attacks during the 14-year civil war, a claim it continues to deny.



