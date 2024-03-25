Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aadujeevitham: Pre-booking of Prithviraj starrer crosses Rs 1.25 in Kerala

    Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy's Aadujeevitham has performed exceptionally well in pre-sales, crossing the Rs 1-crore milestone within hours. The trade analysts showed that the film will advance in pre-bookings in the next three days.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    The advance booking of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aaadujevitham started on Saturday ( March 23). The actor himself announced the pre-booking of the film on his social media. The movie will hit theatres on March 28 and is directed by Blessy.

     

    As per reports, the film has sold more than 1 lakh tickets in Kerala alone. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy's film has performed exceptionally well in pre-sales, crossing the Rs 1-crore milestone within hours. The trade analysts showed that the film will advance in pre-bookings in the next three days.

    The movie is based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

    The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

    One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is its multilingual release, catering to audiences across various regions. 'Aadujeevitham' will be presented in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring that the gripping narrative and captivating performances reach audiences far and wide, breaking barriers of language and culture.
     

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 9:59 AM IST
    Holika Puja at Bachchans: Aishwarya Rai dons thick sindoor along with big bindi for the celebration-see photos

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Ranbir Kapoor does handstand as he prepares for 'Ramayana', fitness coach shares picture from training session

    Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees

    'Let SC decide on drought relief funds': FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Karnataka's appeal

    I&B Ministry warns social media influencers; don't endorse offshore online betting

    Holika Puja at Bachchans: Aishwarya Rai dons thick sindoor along with big bindi for the celebration-see photos

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

