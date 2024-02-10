'Aadujeevitham' or 'The Goat Life': Makers release BTS video of team defying all odds -WATCH

In the realm of cinema, some stories transcend mere entertainment to embody the resilience of the human spirit. One such narrative is set to captivate audiences with its tale of struggle, survival, and hope against insurmountable odds. 'Aadujeevitham,' helmed by acclaimed director Blessy, is an upcoming survival drama that promises to take viewers on a poignant journey through the harsh landscapes of both the desert and the human heart.

Based on the acclaimed Malayalam novel by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' unfolds the gripping saga of Najeeb, portrayed by the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran. Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer, finds himself thrust into the unforgiving clutches of slavery as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia. Blessy, drawn to the story's profound themes and gripping narrative, embarked on a mission to adapt the novel for the screen ever since he first encountered it in 2008.

The journey from page to screen, however, was fraught with challenges. Despite Blessy's unwavering determination and Prithviraj's early casting in 2008, the project faced numerous hurdles, primarily due to budget constraints. It wasn't until 2015 that Blessy secured a producer, breathing new life into the endeavor. Joining forces with co-producers Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, along with the musical genius of A.R. Rahman, the team embarked on a cinematic odyssey unlike any other.

The makers have now unveiled a video showing how the team persevered against all odds to finish shooting of the film. Watch the video here:

Principal photography spanned over several years, with filming conducted in phases across the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria. However, fate dealt its own hand when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world, leaving the film's crew stranded in the Jordanian desert for 70 days. Despite the uncertainty and challenges posed by the global crisis, the team's resilience shone through as they persevered in the face of adversity.

The story behind the making of 'Aadujeevitham' is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of collaboration. From navigating budget constraints to weathering the storm of a global pandemic, every obstacle was met with unwavering resolve and a shared commitment to bringing this poignant tale to life.

As the film prepares for its much-anticipated release on April 10, 2024, audiences can expect to be transported to a world where hope springs eternal, even in the harshest of landscapes. 'Aadujeevitham' is more than just a cinematic experience; it's a testament to the triumph of the human spirit against all odds.