    Aadujeevitham Box-Office Collection: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 2 crore on first day

    The movie is based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie ' Aadujeevitham' hit theatres today. The movie has been receivubg good response across the state. Meanwhile, the first day box-office collection report of the movie has came. As per reports of Sacnik, the movie earned around Rs 2.5 crore on the first day of its release. 

    The movie is based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

    The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

    One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is its multilingual release, catering to audiences across various regions. 'Aadujeevitham' was presented in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring that the gripping narrative and captivating performances reach audiences far and wide, breaking barriers of language and culture.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
