Aaditya Thackeray praised Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji,' calling for it to be shown in schools and at the Lal Qila. The movie, starring Riteish, also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and released on May 1.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday watched Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji' movie, which chronicles the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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After attending the film's screening, Aaditya spoke with the media, praising Riteish's efforts to bring the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen. "I have no words to describe the film, and my salute to everyone who worked on it. I am proud that this story is being shown on the big screen. The film should be shown in all corners of the country. I wish this film is shown in schools. I also wish for it to be shown at the Lal Qila," he said.

About the Film 'Raja Shivaji'

In the movie, Riteish essays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani are also a part of the movie.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence.

Recently at the trailer launch, couple Riteish and Genelia broke down while talking about the movie. Riteish later thanked Genelia for standing by him and supporting him throughout the journey of making the film.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji released in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)