Aaditi Pohankar lauded her 'Aashram' co-star Bobby Deol, calling him a 'genuine and pure' actor. The actress also spoke about her upcoming revenge drama series 'Ziddi Ishq', which she says was something she was waiting for in her career.

Aaditi Pohankar on 'Aashram' co-star Bobby Deol

Actress Aaditi Pohankar was all praise for star Bobby Deol while sharing her experience of working with him in the crime drama series 'Aashram'. Pohankar, who debuted in Bollywood with the romance/crime caper 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' described Bobby Deol as a "genuine and pure" actor. The duo starred together in the series 'Aashram', which was directed by Prakash Jha.

"I don't know how to say I just miss Bobby Sir now. It was that amazing (experience with him in Aashram). I mean, he's such a cool guy and such a great co-actor. Ashram is like a family and I think that it never moves from there because we spent so much time together COVID," said Pohankar. She continued, "Almost, three years we have shot together all of us. So it was Bobby Sir is just a very genuine, pure guy, who is a very good actor, and he's exploring that even more now, I think."

On her upcoming series 'Ziddi Ishq'

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming revenge drama series 'Ziddi Ishq', which also stars Parambata Chattopadhyay, Sumeet Vyas, Barkha Bisht, and Riya Sen in key roles. The 'Aashram' actress shared her inspiration behind including 'Ziddi Ishq' series in her emerging career.

"Primarily as an actor, that's all you want to do. You want a script which can show many shades, many layers, and I think this clearly defines that for moving from 'She', 'Ashram' and getting something like 'Ziddi Ishq' was, I think, something I was waiting for because it shows a very different, innocent, young and vulnerable adolescence of that girl," said Aaditi Pohankar.

Ziddi Ishq is set in Bengal and follows Mehul (played by Aaditi Pohankar), a young woman whose love for Shekhar Da (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) turns into obsession after his sudden death. When his death is dismissed as suicide, she sets out to find the truth, leading to a chain of events tangled in secrets, betrayal, and revenge. Aaditi Pohankar is known for her critically acclaimed roles in the series 'Aashram', 'Madala Murders' and 'She'. (ANI)